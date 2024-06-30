Overcast 78°

Pennsylvania Has 2 Of The Worst Olive Garden Restaurants In US, Study Says

Two of the lowest-rated Olive Gardens in the nation call Montgomery County home.

That's according to price-monitoring website Pricelisto, which analyzed TripAdvisor and Google reviews for 882 locations across the country. 

The Bala Cynwyd and Willow Grove Olive Gardens are the third- and fourth-worst-rated franchises on the list, with only 46.83 percent and 46.89 percent of diners leaving "excellent" reviews, respectively. 

The only locations with a lower rating are in Beachwood, Ohio (45.44 percent) and Warren, Michigan (46.39 percent). 

The best-rated location in the nation is in Las Vegas (82.09 percent), with Garland Texas (77.08 percent) and San Juan, texas (75.63 percent) at a somewhat distant second and third. 

No Pennsylvania locations cracked the top ten. 

