Pennsylvania Has 2 Of The Worst Olive Garden Restaurants In US, Study Says

That's according to price-monitoring website Pricelisto, which analyzed TripAdvisor and Google reviews for 882 locations across the country.

The Bala Cynwyd and Willow Grove Olive Gardens are the third- and fourth-worst-rated franchises on the list, with only 46.83 percent and 46.89 percent of diners leaving "excellent" reviews, respectively.

The only locations with a lower rating are in Beachwood, Ohio (45.44 percent) and Warren, Michigan (46.39 percent).

The best-rated location in the nation is in Las Vegas (82.09 percent), with Garland Texas (77.08 percent) and San Juan, texas (75.63 percent) at a somewhat distant second and third.

No Pennsylvania locations cracked the top ten.

