Man Fatally Shot Outside Philadelphia Mosque: Police

The 43-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds near Al-Aqsa Islamic Society, 1501 Germantown Avenue, authorities said. He was taken to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m.

"The scene is in a parking lot of a mosque, a place of worship," PPD Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters. "The scene consists of 17 spent shell casings from a large caliber, semi-automatic weapon."

"You can clearly see our victim walking to this mosque for a prayer service" in footage recovered by investigators, Small said. The shooter was seen approaching the victim from behind before firing, he added.

Authorities have not released the victim's name as of late Tuesday evening.

