Man Accused Of Raping, Shooting Woman In West Philly Caught In Missouri: Marshals

Damonte Lewis, 32, was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 2, according to federal officials.

He is accused of raping a woman in Philadelphia, then shooting her and her boyfriend after the rape was reported to authorities, marshals said.

The shooting happened in a second-floor bedroom of a North Peach Street home on June 24, Philadelphia police have said. A 40-year-old man was struck in the neck and hospitalized in critical condition, while a 39-year-old woman was hit in the right shoulder and stabilized, authorities said previously.

The motive was described as "possibly domestic" and a gun was recovered at the scene, PPD said at the time.

