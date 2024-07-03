Mostly Cloudy 84°

Man Accused Of Raping, Shooting Woman In West Philly Caught In Missouri: Marshals

US Marshals in Kansas City arrested a wanted fugitive in Philadelphia, authorities said in a release. 

Damonte Lewis being arrested in Kansas City on July 2 (image censored by US Marshals.)

 Photo Credit: X.com/US Marshals Philadelphia
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Damonte Lewis, 32, was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 2, according to federal officials.

He is accused of raping a woman in Philadelphia, then shooting her and her boyfriend after the rape was reported to authorities, marshals said. 

The shooting happened in a second-floor bedroom of a North Peach Street home on June 24, Philadelphia police have said. A 40-year-old man was struck in the neck and hospitalized in critical condition, while a 39-year-old woman was hit in the right shoulder and stabilized, authorities said previously. 

The motive was described as "possibly domestic" and a gun was recovered at the scene, PPD said at the time. 

