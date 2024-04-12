Man Accidentally Shot GIrlfriend's 9-Year-Old Daughter In McDonald's Parking Lot: Philly PD

Authorities said Derrick Marshall's gun accidentally discharged in the parking lot of the 3137 N. Broad St. McDonald's, striking the 9-year-old girl in the calf on Wednesday evening, April 10.

Marshall, 32, took her to Temple University Hospital, where she was treated and then taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, according to police. Her condition has since stabilized.

Authorities said they recovered two firearms while arresting Marshall, who is also charged with weapons offenses and tampering with evidence.

His bail was set at 10 percent of $250,000, court records show.

