Pennsylvania Resort Where 'The Bachelor' Was Filmed Makes For Enchanting Winter Getaway

Your vacation doesn't have to be as drama-filled as this season of "The Bachelor," but it can be just as fun.

The Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, where Matt James' season of the ABC reality dating show filmed last fall, has plenty to offer.

James and the nearly 30 women vying for his love had to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines while filming -- and the resort expects the same for any new visitors.

The 2,000 acre getaway sits 70 miles from Pittsburgh with 320 bedrooms, multiple buildings with their own style.

The Chateau is the massive castle-like building that was shown on night one when James met each woman for the first time.

Falling Rock sets a more enchanting tone as it features a pool, hot tubs, winding paths, personalized butler service, and a luxe art deco interior, that will leave you feeling royal.

There are also The Homes and The Estates on the property, which are for those who would enjoy the seclusion of having their own spacious residence and a private chef if they wish.

According to the resort, The Lodge, which is another section of the luxurious resort, has plans set to re-open in spring 2022.

The resort is currently offering the following seasonal amenities with strict COVID-19 guidelines:

A 1,000-piece collection of fine art;

Private outdoor sculpture tours with scenic views of the property;

Cross country skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing on their 25-acre Mystic Mountain;

Paintball;

Herbal tea and essential oils workshops;

Dog-sledding;

Partner Yoga and Spa experiences;

Indoor axe throwing;

Outdoor ice skating;

A zoo;

A socially distanced "Bachelor" watch party.

Keep in mind, in order to experience these amenities and dine at the restaurants you have to book a room at the resort.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety measures have been put in place, so remember that these excursions may be limited, cancelled, or require on-site rapid testing.

The CDC's guidelines for travel, which were updated as of Dec. 2, 2020, strongly suggest that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from potentially spreading and/or contracting the coronavirus.

So, if you don't feel comfortable traveling now, the resort will certainly have amenities suitable for warmer weather.

For resort booking information and current COVID-19 guidelines, visit their official website.

