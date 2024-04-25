Adan Ortiz-Gonzalez, 18, is also accused of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, said prosecutors in a release.

Investigators said Ortiz-Gonzalez was going 60 in a 25mph zone when he T-boned Campos' car at the corner of East Brown and Dekalb streets.

Campos' Nissan Sentra was "struck with such force that it was pushed 50 feet across the intersection, then off the road, crashing into a tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle," the DA's Office said.

The 37-year-old was extracted from her car and pronounced dead at the scene. Ortiz-Gonzalez and his three juvenile passengers were taken to an area hospital with injuries, prosecutors said.

"An analysis conducted by detectives determined that the Sentra would have cleared the intersection had Ortiz-Gonzalez been driving at the posted 25-mph speed limit, and the crash would not have occurred," said the DA's Office.

He surrendered to police on Tuesday, April 23 and his bail was set at $50,000 unsecured with the condition that he cannot drive, according to prosecutors. Ortiz-Gonzalez has a preliminary hearing set for May 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.