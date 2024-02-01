Spencer was fatally shot by police after officials said he shot an officer in the leg during a scuffle at a North Philadelphia corner store on Friday night, Jan. 26.

Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, was accused of snatching the gun that Spencer allegedly dropped during the struggle.

He was arrested near the corner of North Juniper and Race streets in Center City on Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to police. Authorities said previously he was sought for violation of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA), theft, obstruction of justice, and tampering with evidence.

Spencer's killing remains under investigation by Philadelphia police and District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.