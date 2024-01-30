Spencer was shot dead during a scuffle with police at Jennifer Tavern, 2859 N. Mascher St., around 9 p.m., Daily Voice reported. Police claimed he had shot one officer in the leg before they killed him.

PPD and the District Attorney's Office unveiled a five-minute compilation of security footage from inside the store at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 30.

(Warning: Graphic content; viewer discretion is advised.)

Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said the officers were at the store looking for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting. The scuffle began when one officer was conducting a "security check" in the shop and saw "what he believe(d) (was) a gun" in Spencer's pocket, Vanore told reporters.

DA Larry Krasner said his office's investigation is in the early stages as of Tuesday.

"The reality is, we may agree with interpretations of the Philadelphia Police Department completely, we may agree with them partially, or we may not agree with them," Krasner said.

"But today is not the day for that. Today is the day for transparency. Today is the day for the public to see the truth about what it is that is visible and occurred inside of the store."

Krasner said his office spoke with Spencer's family, who supported the choice to release the footage.

Both involved officers have since been placed on administrative duty, officials added.

A bystander is accused of picking up the gun that police say belonged to Spencer and fleeing the scene. He has been identified as 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued, police said.

Click here to watch the full press conference on YouTube.

