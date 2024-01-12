James Adams is also accused of robbery and evidence tampering, said the District Attorney's Office on Jan. 8, Adams' 22nd birthday.

Authorities believe Adams shot Tyron Rozier in the back on West Sedgley Avenue near Reyburn Park late on July 4, 2021. City police found Rozier at the scene about an hour later and he died from his wounds, prosecutors said.

A tip to police, "digital and forensic techniques," and assistance from federal agencies helped identify Adams as a suspect, the DA's Office said.

He was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6, and is being held without bail ahead of his preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 22, according to court records.

This case is also emblematic of the power of high-end forensic capabilities in solving serious cases like this one, as well as the need for more of these capabilities so that we can solve more cases and bring justice to victims and co-victims of violent crime," said DA Larry Krasner.

"It’s also emblematic of the need for resources to help build a cold case unit that will help solve cases like this one.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.