Mostly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Jackknife Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire On I-95 In Philadelphia: PSP (Video)

A tractor-trailer fire shuttered part of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia for hours, Pennsylvania State Police explained on Friday morning. 

The delays on Interstate 95 due to the jackknifed tractor-trailer. 

The delays on Interstate 95 due to the jackknifed tractor-trailer. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The tractor-trailer was already ablaze when it jackknifed on I-95 South at mile marker 25.6 in Philadelphia County near the Betsy Ross Bridge around 7:30 a.m. on June 28, state police detailed in the release. 

The fire has been extinguished and Troop K Philadelphia Station was on the scene as of 9 a.m.

The driver was able to escape. 

Click the player below to see a Citizen video of the firefighters on the scene.

The closure of I-95 is estimated for six to eight hours "for investigation and removal of the vehicle," troopers stated in the release. 

Check back here for possible updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE