Jackknife Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire On I-95 In Philadelphia: PSP (Video)

The tractor-trailer was already ablaze when it jackknifed on I-95 South at mile marker 25.6 in Philadelphia County near the Betsy Ross Bridge around 7:30 a.m. on June 28, state police detailed in the release.

The fire has been extinguished and Troop K Philadelphia Station was on the scene as of 9 a.m.

The driver was able to escape.

Click the player below to see a Citizen video of the firefighters on the scene.

The closure of I-95 is estimated for six to eight hours "for investigation and removal of the vehicle," troopers stated in the release.

Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.