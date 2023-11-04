Hateful Message Scrawled On Phoenixville Mosque, Officials Call For Increased Security

The word "terrorist" was written by vandals on the entrance door of the Khair Community Center in Phoenixville, prompting a call to action by CAIR Philadelphia.

“In today’s hateful, dehumanizing rhetoric against Muslims, the kind of vile attacks and speech we have seen directed against Khair Community have become all too common," said Dr. Ahmet Tekelioglu, CAIR-Philadelphia Executive Director.

"Our office has received an unprecedented number of civil rights complaints in the last two weeks."

The message comes amid the war between Israel and Hamas in which thousands of civilians were killed.

In the last eight years, CAIR-Philadelphia tracked over 15 anti-mosque incidents in Pennsylvania — many of them happening in the aftermath of deadly New Zealand attacks.

These include vandalization of United Muslim Islamic Center in October 2023 and Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence in February 2023 as well as the 2019 vandalization of Norristown Islamic Society, and the 2017 arson attempt targeting Upper Darby Islamic Center Masjid Al Madinah.

