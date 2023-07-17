Freight Train Derailment Evacuates Homes, Businesses In Whitemarsh Township

The CSX Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township around 5 a.m., authorities said.

Area homes and businesses near Flourtown Road, Joshua Road and Stenton Avenue were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Silicone pellets were leaking from the rail cars but pose no risk to the community.

No injuries were reported, and crews remained on scene as of 8 a.m.

