Flooding, Freezing Water Fills Streets Of Norristown When Water Main Breaks

The break happened near Penn and Cherry streets, Norristown Fire Department said around 4 a.m. Several streets in the area were flooded and closed, including:

Main and Penn streets from Swede to Markley streets

Markley Street northbound from Main to Marshall streets

Barbadoes and Cherry streets from Main to Airy streets

All streets are now open except for the Penn and Cherry intersection, though water remains out of service in the area, the city said.

The Montgomery County Courthouse, the County offices and garage at One Montgomery Plaza, the County Family Court facility at 321 Swede St., and the Supervision Services Adult Probation Office at 408 Cherry St. are all closed Monday due to the flooding, officials said.

All other county buildings are open.

"Though the logistics of repairing the break is an evolving situation, the Cherry Street and Markley Street Parking facilities will remain open and available," they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.