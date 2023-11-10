DWI, Unlicensed PA Driver Sought In NJ Crash That Left Victims Seriously Injured: Police

Mitchell G. Holley, 34, of Downingtown, was heady south on Route 35 in Wall Township on Saturday, Oct. 7 around 6:45 p.m., when his Nissan Alitma left his lane of travel and struck a Mazda CX3, police in Wall Township said.

The 39-year-old Mazda driver and his 31-year-old female passenger, both of Point Pleasant, were extricated, and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, police said.

Following the return of toxicology results, Holley was charged with two counts of aggravated assault by auto, one count of causing seriously bodily injury while driving with a suspended driver’s license, driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving. A warrant has been issued for Holley's arrest.

Fire and rescue crews from West Belmar Fire Department, Glendola Fire Department and South Wall Fire and Rescue responded to the scene as well as emergency medical crews from Wall Township Police EMS, Belmar EMS and paramedics from Hackensack Meridian.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.