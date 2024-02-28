Light Rain 60°

Driver Checked Car For Damage Before Fleeing Deadly Hit-Run: Philly Police

Police detectives in Philadelphia are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night, Feb. 27. 

Suspect vehicle

Suspect vehicle

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
It happened on the 7900 block of Ogontz Avenue near the Montgomery County line around 11:10 p.m., city police said. 

The driver was headed north on Ogontz when he struck a 46-year-old man crossing midblock, authorities said. A witness told police the driver got out of his car and assessed the damage before fleeing north toward the 8000 block of Ogontz Avenue. 

A car part with a Ford emblem was recovered from the area, police added. 

The driver was described as a black man with a "stocky" build driving a silver Ford sedan with dark-tinted windows. The car likely has "moderate to heavy" damage to the hood and front windshield. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 

