Driver Checked Car For Damage Before Fleeing Deadly Hit-Run: Philly Police

It happened on the 7900 block of Ogontz Avenue near the Montgomery County line around 11:10 p.m., city police said.

The driver was headed north on Ogontz when he struck a 46-year-old man crossing midblock, authorities said. A witness told police the driver got out of his car and assessed the damage before fleeing north toward the 8000 block of Ogontz Avenue.

A car part with a Ford emblem was recovered from the area, police added.

The driver was described as a black man with a "stocky" build driving a silver Ford sedan with dark-tinted windows. The car likely has "moderate to heavy" damage to the hood and front windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

