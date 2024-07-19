Chop Doctor Killed In Philly Crash Was 'A Shining Light,' Fund Says

Friedes, a 30-year-old chief pediatric resident at CHOP, died after her bicycle was struck by a Volkswagen on Spruce Street Wednesday evening, July 17, authorities said.

"This news is unimaginably devasting to all who know her — most importantly her devoted husband, Cole, and her loving family," colleagues wrote on GoFundMe.

"There are no words to express the collective grief we are all feeling."

The fundraiser, which has collected nearly $30,000 in less than 24 hours, will benefit Friedes' husband and family, organizers said.

"She is someone who embodied kindness, strength, a deep compassion, and tremendous love for all who crossed her path," colleagues wrote. "We, in program leadership, remain in shock and deep sadness. The loss of Barbara is devastating. We can't begin to imagine the deep loss this is for our entire community."

Friedes attended the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and was a graduate of Florida State University, according to her staff bio on the CHOP website.

A vigil is planned for Sunday, July 21 on the 1800 block of Spruce Street at 8 a.m.

