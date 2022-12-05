Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."

"We will be closing by the end of this year," the post reads. "We wish all the remaining tenants and the landlord nothing but the very best."

Corrado's owners said they founded the restaurant in 1989, hoping to "build and share in our passion for food with the community."

"Thirty-three years later, we can proudly say we have achieved that goal and the Coventry Community has become family," they wrote.

Management said they are exploring the possibility of reopening in the future at a different venue and will issue updates through its Facebook page.

