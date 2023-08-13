Burglars Return To Montco Neighborhood For Third Time This Month: Authorities

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 5 at a residence near Pine Road, the department said in a release. While the victims were out of the house, two suspects kicked in a side door around 9:30 p.m., investigators said.

The burglars tripped the security alarm and only made off with "one valuable item" before fleeing, police continued. Surveillance footage reportedly showed two white men carrying flashlights running from the scene.

A K-9 Unit tracked their scent to the area of Tomlinson Road near Rennard Street in Northeast Philadelphia, detectives added.

In a similar incident on July 11, LMTPD said two Russian-speaking men broke into a home near Pine Road and Red Lion Road and stole jewelry, gold, silver, cash, and "designer items."

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call LMTPD's Detective Holly Halota at 215-947-3132 or submit a tip on the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage.

