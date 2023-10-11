A Few Clouds 64°

Arrest Made In Philly City Worker's Slaying

US Marshals have arrested the man accused of killing a Philadelphia Streets Department employee on the job last month. 

Senaaj Jackson being arrested by US Marshals in Philadelphia
Mac Bullock
Senaaj Jackson, 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Oct. 11, said USMS. 

Authorities said Jackson was visiting a family member on Arlington Street when they surrounded the building and arrested him without incident. He was turned over to Philadelphia police detectives for processing. 

The 22-year-old is charged with shooting Masir Williams multiple times in South Philadelphia on Sept. 7. 

Williams, 21, was hit in the lower back and left forearm on the 2300 block of Oakford Street and rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he died, police said previously. 

The Streets Department said it was "disheartened" by Williams' death. 

