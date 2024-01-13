Overcast 51°

SHARE

3-Year-Old Killed In Upper Merion Crash: Police

A 3-year-old child and woman died in an Upper Merion crash overnight, authorities said.

Upper Merion Township Fire &amp; EMS

Upper Merion Township Fire & EMS

Photo Credit: Upper Merion Township Fire & EMS
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The child was in a Toyota sedan heading east on Valley Forge Park Road and County Line Road that veered off the roadway and struck a tree around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, Upper Merion police said.

The front seat passenger, a woman, was found dead and a 3-year-old child had been removed from the vehicle by the driver. The child suffered severe trauma during the crash and was rushed to Children's Hospital in King of Prussia by Upper Merion Fire & EMS. 

The child died at the hospital. The adult male driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to Paoli Hospital by Upper Merion Fire & EMS.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Upper Merion Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit in conjunction with the Montgomery County Detective Bureau Forensic Services Unit.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE