3-Year-Old Killed In Upper Merion Crash: Police

The child was in a Toyota sedan heading east on Valley Forge Park Road and County Line Road that veered off the roadway and struck a tree around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, Upper Merion police said.

The front seat passenger, a woman, was found dead and a 3-year-old child had been removed from the vehicle by the driver. The child suffered severe trauma during the crash and was rushed to Children's Hospital in King of Prussia by Upper Merion Fire & EMS.

The child died at the hospital. The adult male driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to Paoli Hospital by Upper Merion Fire & EMS.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Upper Merion Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit in conjunction with the Montgomery County Detective Bureau Forensic Services Unit.

