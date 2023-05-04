$20K Reward Offered In Deadly Philadelphia Arson Fire

Authorities were called to 3501 N. 10th Street around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 for a reported vehicle fire, Daily Voice reported.

At the scene, PFD Engine 50 put out a fire that had engulfed two cars, a Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee, authorities said. An unidentified man was found dead in the Jeep, they added.

The Fire Marshal has ruled the incident a case of arson "started by an incendiary substance," and the Police Department's Homicide Detective Division has taken over the investigation, officials said.

Now, police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Tips can be submitted by calling PPD at 215-686-8477, or by filling out the form on the department's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.