$20K Reward Offered In Deadly Philadelphia Arson Fire

Police in Philadelphia are still searching for answers in a November arson fire that killed a man in his car. 

Suspect in the Nov. 17, 2022, North Philadelphia arson fire.
Suspect in the Nov. 17, 2022, North Philadelphia arson fire. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Authorities were called to 3501 N. 10th Street around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 for a reported vehicle fire, Daily Voice reported. 

At the scene, PFD Engine 50 put out a fire that had engulfed two cars, a Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee, authorities said. An unidentified man was found dead in the Jeep, they added.

The Fire Marshal has ruled the incident a case of arson "started by an incendiary substance," and the Police Department's Homicide Detective Division has taken over the investigation, officials said. 

Now, police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Tips can be submitted by calling PPD at 215-686-8477, or by filling out the form on the department's website.

