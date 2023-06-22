12-Year-Old Boy Among Three Shot Dead In Philadelphia: Police

It happened on the 700 block of East Locust Avenue around 2 p.m. on June 22, city police told Daily Voice.

The 12-year-old was shot multiple times in the back, while a 30-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were each shot multiple times in the chest, authorities said.

Police rushed the trio to Einstein Medical Center where each was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m., the department said.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrest had been made as of Thursday evening, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477.

