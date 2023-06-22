Overcast 67°

12-Year-Old Boy Among Three Shot Dead In Philadelphia: Police

Three people were shot and killed on a residential street in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon, including a 12-year-old boy, according to officials. 

The shooting happened on the 700 block of East Locust Avenue in Germantown, city police said.
Mac Bullock
It happened on the 700 block of East Locust Avenue around 2 p.m. on June 22, city police told Daily Voice. 

The 12-year-old was shot multiple times in the back, while a 30-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were each shot multiple times in the chest, authorities said. 

Police rushed the trio to Einstein Medical Center where each was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m., the department said. 

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrest had been made as of Thursday evening, per police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477. 

