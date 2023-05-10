Trio Shot 22-Year-Old Dead On Allentown Street, DA Claims

Xavier Grenon, 32, of Whitehall, Legious R. Minder Jr., 20, of Bethlehem, and Frederick A. Marks Jr., 23, of Bath, are each accused of homicide, conspiracy, and related counts following a grand jury presentment, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said in a release on Wednesday, May 10.

Investigators believe the group shot and killed Lane on the 1000 block of West Juniata Street last Aug. 31, according to the release. The 22-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back and pronounced dead at the scene, said the DA's Office.

Lane's death was later ruled a homicide by Coroner Daniel A. Buglio's Office.

All three suspects are in police custody, authorities said. The grand jury presentment was sealed by Judge Anna-Kristie Marks and "no further facts will or can be released," the DA added.

Five years before Najeer Lane's killing, in 2017, his brother Parris Lane was also shot and killed in Allentown.

"Gun violence has stripped our family of two precious gems," family members wrote in a GoFundMe post last year. "We know that now, they are together but our hearts feel empty."

