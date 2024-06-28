Fair 72°

Shots Fired In Allentown Home: Police

A 40-year-old man is in custody after police responded to reports of gunfire in an Allentown residence Thursday morning, June 27.

200 block of 8th Street; Allentown police

Joseph Saluta is charged with persons not to possess firearms, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, according to authorities. 

Police said they were called to the 200 block of North 8th Street around 9:15 a.m. and found "evidence of shots being fired." A loaded firearm was recovered and seized, they added. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

Saluta's bail was set at $50,000 and he has a preliminary hearing on July 3, court records show. 

