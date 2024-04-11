Shaba Xavier Hill, 24, is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and related counts, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said Hill struck 77-year-old John C. Nick on Oct. 30, 2022. Nick was found lying near the pedestrian crosswalk at Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive while Hill's Subaru Outback was found idling nearby, according to the DA's Office.

Police at the scene said Hill "had the odor of marijuana and his breath smelled of alcohol." Blood tests showed "methamphetamine and cannabinoids and an alcohol level of 0.144 percent," prosecutors said.

Hill's bail was set at $250,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 17, officials said.

