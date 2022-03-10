Contact Us
Woman, 87, Dies Nine Days After Being Rescued From Burning Allentown Home: Authorities

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Allentown fire truck
Allentown fire truck Photo Credit: Allentown Fire Department - Engine 6 & Truck 2/ Facebook

An 87-year-old woman who was rescued from an Allentown house fire last month has died from her injuries, authorities said.

Nancy L. Joseph, of Allentown, died Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after she was rescued from a house fire on Friday, Sept. 23 on the 700 block of E. Tilghman Street, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Joseph died of complications from smoke inhalation, the coroner said. 

A second person was also pulled from the burning home, and brought to a local hospital. Authorities initially said both victims were in stable condition.

The second victim's condition as of Monday, Oct. 3 was not immediately known.

As the authorities continue looking into the cause, Joseph's manner of death remains under investigation.

