Several cars collided on Route 22 eastbound Tuesday morning, shutting down one lane and causing delays, state police said.

The crash occurred at Cedar Crest Blvd. in South Whitehall Township just before 8 a.m., PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

The left lane has reopened after being shut down for about 40 minutes following the crash, Branosky said.

