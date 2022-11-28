Police Investigate Woman Found Dead In Allentown Motel

Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a woman was found dead at an Allentown motel.

County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said that 48-year-old Yaneza Ortiz was found unresponsive in her motel room in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Ortiz's official cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, the coroner added.

Allentown police are investigating the case as well, according to the release.

On Monday, loved ones posted tributes on social media in Ortiz's memory.

"I can't believe I'm saying RIP to my cousin," wrote one woman. "I am so heartbroken."

"Just want to take this time to say my heart is broken and heavy at this moment, and that I will never forget the good moments we had together," wrote another loved one. "RIP Yaneza, we will miss you always."

