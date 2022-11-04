Contact Us
Poconos Man Charged In Infant Son's Death

Valerie Musson
Pennsylvania state police vehicle
Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

A Poconos man has been charged in connection with the death of his 3-month-old son, reports say.

Michael Noel Yard, 32, of Middle Smithfield Township, told police that he had left the infant boy’s bedroom for 10 to 15 minutes after feeding him and putting him to sleep on his side last August, LehighValleyLive reports citing state police.

The boy was unresponsive when Yard returned, and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono around 6:40 p.m., according to WFMZ.

An autopsy and an investigation spanning several months ruled the boy’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head, the outlet says. He had also reportedly suffered three rib fractures two or three weeks beforehand.

Yard was being held without bail in county jail.

Click here for the full report from LehighValleyLive.

