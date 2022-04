A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Allentown on Wednesday, April 6, authorities said.

Responding officers found the victim near 15th and Liberty Streets around 6:30 a.m., Allentown police said.

Police and EMS rendered aid to the adult male victim before he was taken to an area hospital with "significant injuries," they said.

Police did not immediately provide further details. The investigation remains ongoing.

