Police & Fire

PD: Man, 27, Gets Aggravated Assault Charge In Allentown Stabbing

Nicole Acosta
Allentown PD
Allentown PD Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department Facebook

A 27-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault in a stabbing that occurred last weekend in Allentown, authorities said.

Officers found a man suffering a life-threatening injury in the 1600 Block of West Liberty Street around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Allentown Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., officers saw the alleged suspect in the area of North 4th Street and West Greenleaf Street, police said.

Officers took Christopher Santana, of the 1500 Block W. Liberty Street, into custody and charged him with aggravated assault.

He was sent to Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for July 22.

