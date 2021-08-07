PD: 3 People Stabbed, 1 Person Shot Overnight In Allentown

Three people were stabbed and one person was shot overnight in Allentown, authorities said.

Officers responding to a home in the 100 block of North 15th Street around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday found a 59-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds, Allentown Capt. Michael Becker said.

They are expected to survive their injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest of Harold Wingler, 30, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and harassment.

Wingler was housed in Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to court records.

Not long after, around 10:38 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Chestnut Street and found evidence of a shooting, Becker said.

Approximately two blocks away, an individual was located suffering from graze wounds, police said.

The person was treated by EMS but will not cooperate with investigators, Becker said.

The violence continued into Thursday around 1:45 a.m. when officers responded to the 600 block of Turner Street on a report of a domestic stabbing, police said.

Officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound but is expected to survive, Becker said.

A warrant was issued for Jonathan Polanco, 30, on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

The Allentown Police Department is urging anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

