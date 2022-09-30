PA Man Sentenced For Stabbing Aunt, Husband To Death In Poconos: Report

A Pennsylvania man who stabbed his aunt and her husband to death in the Poconos has learned his fate, WFMZ reports.

Lancelot Fortune, 31, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the 2018 killings, the outlet says citing court documents.

Prosecutors say Fortune went to the movies in Philadelphia after killing 56-year-old Isadora Fortune and 54-year-old Richard Fells in their Marcelle Terrace home in Pocono Township, according to the outlet.

