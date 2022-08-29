Man Tries To Grab Cop's Gun During Arrest In Allentown, Police Say

Two alleged gunmen are behind bars after one allegedly tried to grab a police officer's gun during an arrest in Allentown.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a business on the 1700 block of Union Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Sun. Aug. 28, Allentown police said.

There, officers saw that multiple shots had been fired at the business, causing damage to the building, they said.

An investigation led officers to a house on the 200 block of South Carlisle Street, where they say two suspects were living.

As police tried to arrest the pair, one of the men fought the officers and tried to grab their guns during the struggle, authorities said.

Both men were eventually taken into custody, and a search of the home turned up the gun used in the incident.

Angel Mota, 21, and Jose Mota, 53, both of Allentown, have been charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Jose Mota was aditionally charged with resisting arrest, disarming a police officer, and public drunkenness.

