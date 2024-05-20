Driver Brandished Machete During Road Rage Incident In Whitehall: Police

Authorities said Robert Reyes was involved in a crash on Route 22 in Whitehall before he and the other driver pulled into the Home Depot at 1350 MacArthur Road.

Reyes "produced a machete and put the eyewitnesses and other occupants in fear of harm or injury," troopers said.

PSP was called to the scene and placed him under arrest, according to the release.

Reyes, 51, was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment and was released after posting bond, court records show. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 20.

