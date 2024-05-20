Fog/Mist 48°

Driver Brandished Machete During Road Rage Incident In Whitehall: Police

An Allentown man is accused of threatening others with a machete after a car accident on Saturday evening, May 18, according to state police. 

MacArthur Road and Us Route 22 in Whitehall; PSP

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Authorities said Robert Reyes was involved in a crash on Route 22 in Whitehall before he and the other driver pulled into the Home Depot at 1350 MacArthur Road. 

Reyes "produced a machete and put the eyewitnesses and other occupants in fear of harm or injury," troopers said. 

PSP was called to the scene and placed him under arrest, according to the release. 

Reyes, 51, was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment and was released after posting bond, court records show. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 20. 

