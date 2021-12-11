Contact Us
Man Found Shot Dead In Allentown Garage, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Joshua Kressler
Joshua Kressler Photo Credit: Joshua Kressler Facebook page

A Lehigh County man was found shot to death in an Allentown garage Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man in the unit block of South Leh Street discovered 42-year-old Joshua Kressler with a gunshot wound around 8:15 p.m., according to the Allentown Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy on Friday determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the body and that the manner of death was homicide, the coroner's office said.

No arrests have been made.

The death is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Allentown police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

