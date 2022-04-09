Man, 25, Drowns Swimming In Delaware River

A 25-year-old man from Colombia drowned while swimming with friends on the Delaware River Sunday, Sept. 4, WFMZ says.

Juan Pardo's friends tried helping him as he struggled around 11:10 a.m., when he got swept up in the current, the outlet said. Crews were called to the Scott Park boat launch after his friends lost sight of him and swam to shore.

Pardo's body was recovered after about 50 minutes, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.