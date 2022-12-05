Lehigh Valley Man Wanted In Deadly Hit-Run Arrested, Police Say

A Lehigh Valley man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Allentown was arrested Wednesday, May 10, authorities said.

Jose Rainer Gonzalez-Roman, 29, was being held in Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said in a joint release.

Gonalez-Roman in March was charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, reckless driving, and other related offenses in the Tuesday, Feb. 15 incident, DA Martin said alongside Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

Investigators say Gonzalez-Roman was behind the wheel of a speeding white vehicle — presumably an Acura TSX — when it struck and killed Steven Bernhard, 39, of Macungie.

An officer noticed Gonazlez-Roman was speeding and tried to stop him before they noticed Berhard lying in the road near North 17th Street and Sumner Avenue around 3:30 a.m., police said.

Police found vehicle debris near Bernhard, including a driver's side mirror, they said.

Bernhard was taken to an area hospital where he died of multiple blunt force trauma, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Surveillance video from the crash site showed Gonzalez-Roman's white car speeding when it hit Bernhard, police said.

