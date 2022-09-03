Driver Wanted In Deadly Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash In Allentown

Police are looking for a 28-year-old driver who they say fatally struck a pedestrian in Allentown last month and fled the scene.

Jose Rainer Gonzalez-Roman, of Allentown, was driving a white vehicle down the 1000 block of West Tilghman Street when an officer noticed he was speeding around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, police said.

Before the officer could stop the driver, he spotted an injured and unresponsive man lying in the road near North 17th Street and Sumner Avenue, police said.

This victim was later identified as Steven Bernhard, 39, of Macungie, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office previously said.

Police found vehicle debris near Bernhard, including a driver's side mirror, they said.

Bernhard was taken to an area hospital where he died of multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said.

Surveillance video from the crash site showed Gonzalez-Roman's white car speeding when it hit Bernhard, police said.

Police took the vehicle -- presumably a white Acura TSX -- into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 22, they previously said.

Gonzalez-Roman is wanted on charges of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, reckless driving, and other related offenses.

Police say he has more face tattoos than what is pictured above.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allentown Police Department at (610)-437-7751 or text anonymously to TextTip 411.

