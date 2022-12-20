Contact Us
Breaking News: Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Pre-Christmas Storm With 3 Feet Possible In Some Spots
Lehigh Valley Dad Allegedly Stabbed By Son Dies 4 Months After Attack

Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock
Joseph S. Rizzolino, a Northampton County dad who police believe was stabbed by his own son in August, died from his wounds Monday. He was 61.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Palmer Twp. Police Dept.

The Northampton County dad who police believe was stabbed by his own son has died, officials say. 

Joseph S. Rizzolino of Palmer Township died Monday, Dec. 19 due to complications from stab wounds, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. The official manner of death is homicide. 

Police were called to the Rizzolino home on the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, as Daily Voice previously reported.

There, police found the then-60-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds. His son, 29-year-old Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino was arrested the following day and charged with attempted homicide and related offenses. 

As of noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Northampton County District Attorney Terence P. Houck had not said if that charge will be upgraded to murder. His office could not be immediately reached for comment. 

The DA and Palmer Township police are continuing to investigate, the coroner said. 

