Lehigh Man Arrested For Alleged Assault On 95-Year-Old Assisted Living Patient

A man was arrested on indecent assault charges for allegedly abusing a 95-year-old patient at an assisted living facility in Lehigh County, authorities said.

Two people reported the apparent assault after they witnessed 68-year-old David Schafer having "inappropriate contact" with the elderly patient in the At Home at Parkland facility on Washington Street in Schnecksville, LehighValleyLive reports citing the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

The patient suffered no physical injuries, and Schafer was a "frequent visitor," according to the outlet, citing a facility statement.

Schafer, of Fountain Hill, was charged with indecent assault of a person with a mental disability, indecent assault of an unconscious or unaware person, indecent assault without consent, and two counts of indecent exposure, court records show.

He was sent to the Lehigh County Jail on Sept. 29 in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to court records.

