Gunman Sought In Deadly Allentown Shooting

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a gunman suspected of killing two people in Allentown over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 800 Block of North Elliger Street on a report of a shooting with multiple victims around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police said in a Monday release.

As officers were responding, they learned that one of the victims drove himself to a nearby hospital, according to police. The victim, later confirmed to be an adult male, was pronounced dead at the hospital, they said.

A second shooting victim, also confirmed to be an adult male, was found on the 700 block of North 4th Street, where officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived, police said.

The second victim later died at an area hospital, according to police.

The victims have not been publicly identified as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call Allentown police detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1).

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

The shooting is being investigated by the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.