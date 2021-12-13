Authorities ID Two Men Fatally Shot In Allentown

Authorities have identified two men who were fatally shot in Allentown over the weekend.

The Sunday afternoon shooting victims have been identified as Kelvin Perez Montolvo, 23, of Hazle Township, and Jose Salgado, 30, of Allentown, according to a Monday afternoon release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Officers were called to the 800 Block of North Elliger Street on a report of a shooting with multiple victims around 5:15 p.m., police said in a Monday morning release.

As officers were responding, they learned that one of the victims drove himself to a nearby hospital, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, they said.

A second shooting victim was found on the 700 block of North 4th Street, where officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived, police said.

The second victim later died at an area hospital, according to police.

Authorities did not specify which victim drove himself to the hospital.

Autopsies on both bodies will be performed on Tuesday, however, both deaths are being investigated as homicides, the coroner's office said.

No arrests have been made.

In addition to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the deaths are being investigated by the Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force with the assistance of the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

