Family Displaced In Upper Macungie House Fire (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company

A family of six was displaced by a house fire in Upper Macungie Sunday night, WFMZ reports.

The Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that the call came in around 11:10 p.m., and the caller "just keeps screaming 'There is a fire.'"

Crews responded to 9748 Newtown Road, where flames engulfed the home on the property.

A 2nd alarm was called bringing fire companies from several surrounding towns, who helped confine the blaze to the second floor of the home.

A dog was found unresponsive and attended to by EMS, before being transferred to a local animal hospital.

The house suffered severe water and smoke damage. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was being investigated by the Fire Marshal.

