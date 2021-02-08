Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Driver Pleads Guilty To Homicide In Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old Allentown Woman

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Overlook and Mauch Chunk Roads in Allentown, PA.
Overlook and Mauch Chunk Roads in Allentown, PA. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A driver pleaded guilty Monday in a crash that killed a 22-year-old Allentown woman last year, reports say.

Amanda Ritter, 30, was driving 81 mph in a 35-mph zone and was intoxicated when she struck a Chevrolet Malibu at Overlook and Mauch Chunk Roads in Allentown on Jan. 14, 2020, WFMZ reports citing the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

The front-seat passenger in the Chevrolet, 22-year-old Yasmine Woodruff was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet says. The driver, Keiana Allen, 21, two juvenile passengers were injured in the crash.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.