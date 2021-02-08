Driver Pleads Guilty To Homicide In Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old Allentown Woman

A driver pleaded guilty Monday in a crash that killed a 22-year-old Allentown woman last year, reports say.

Amanda Ritter, 30, was driving 81 mph in a 35-mph zone and was intoxicated when she struck a Chevrolet Malibu at Overlook and Mauch Chunk Roads in Allentown on Jan. 14, 2020, WFMZ reports citing the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

The front-seat passenger in the Chevrolet, 22-year-old Yasmine Woodruff was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet says. The driver, Keiana Allen, 21, two juvenile passengers were injured in the crash.

