Breaking News: Resident Killed, Firefighters Hurt As Blaze Burns Down PA Home, Reports Say
Police & Fire

Brooklyn Driver, 23, Dead After Car Flips Off I-78, Rolls Onto Train Tracks

by Nicole Acosta & Cecilia Levine
Allentown EMS
Allentown EMS Photo Credit: City of Allentown EMS

A 23-year-old Brooklyn driver died when his car flew off of Interstate 78 in Lehigh Valley Tuesday, April 19, according to authorities and news reports.

Emran Hossain was heading west when he hit a barrier, flipped off the highway and landed on train tracks below on Lehigh Street in Allentown around 1:30 a.m., according to WFMZ and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Hossain died at the scene, and his passenger was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Crews were still on the scene around 6 a.m.

The cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries and the manner of death was accidental, the coroner's office said.

