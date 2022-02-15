Beloved Lehigh Valley Teacher ID'd As Victim Of Kunkletown House Fire

A Lehigh Valley schoolteacher was killed in a Poconos house fire with her four grandchildren, district officials confirmed.

Rosemarie La Barre, 53, was a family and consumer science teacher at East Hills Middle School in Bethlehem, the school district said on Facebook.

"Mrs. LaBarre was an amazing teacher, friend, and mentor to many in the BASD," the post reads.

“The entire BASD family mourns her loss and shares condolences with her family and all those who are impacted by her passing,” said Dr. Joseph J. Roy, Superintendent of Schools.

LaBarre was alone with the young children at a home in the 5100 block of Brook Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township on Thursday, Feb. 10, when a fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m., according to Emergency Management.

LaBarre and her grandchildren, ages 2 to 7, were killed in the blaze, according to their obituaries.

Carlos and Markie Ribera are now grieving the loss of their four children Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian, and Kasper, and Markie's mom, LaBarre, according to a GoFundMe launched by Jessica McCormic.

McCormic, a close family friend, is now looking to the community for financial support.

"In the midst of this loss, we would like to cover all financial aspects so they can grieve without financial concerns," she writes. "Thank you for your support!"

The fundraiser had raised $118,600 of its $200,000 goal as of Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The couple prayed, sang songs, and thanked the community for its support in an emotional Facebook video.

The fire was ruled accidental, WFMZ reports citing a state police fire marshal unit.

A memorial service for LaBarre and the children is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at House On The Rock Family Church on Jacobsburg Road in Wind Gap.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

