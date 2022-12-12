Allentown Woman, 81, Burns To Death Lighting Candles: Coroner

An 81-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her clothes caught fire while lighting candles, authorities say.

Dolores Fahrman was at home lighting candles just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 when she accidentally lit her clothes, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement.

Fahrman died after 46.5 percent of her body's surface area was burned, he added.

The death has been ruled an accident, and remains under investigation by the Allentown Fire Department, the coroner said.

