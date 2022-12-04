Contact Us
Police & Fire

Allentown Man Killed In Salisbury Township Crash: Report

Nicole Acosta
A 65-year-old man was killed and a driver was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday, April 12 in Salisbury Township.
A 65-year-old man was killed and a driver was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday, April 12 in Salisbury Township. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 65-year-old man was killed and a driver was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday, April 12 in Salisbury Township, LehighValleyLive reports.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of South 24th Street, the outlet says citing police.

James Davis, of Allentown, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the outlet. It was not immediately clear whether Davis was a driver or passenger.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

