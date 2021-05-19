Accused Lehigh Valley Burglar, 34, Charged In Second Home Break-In, Knifepoint Rape

A Lehigh Valley man previously charged in a home break-in is facing a laundry list of additional charges in connection to a burglary and rape case from May 2020, authorities said.

Clement Swaby, 34, was charged Wednesday with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent and aggravated indecent assaults, burglary, possessing instruments of crime and terroristic threats, Bethlehem Police said.

Swaby is accused of breaking into a Bethlehem home, threatening the victim at knifepoint and raping them on May 19, 2020, police said.

Swaby was charged in March with first-degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and burglary, as well as indecent assault, theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats after he admitted to breaking into a residence at 417 McCartney St. in Easton while armed and demanding two 22-year-old female victims to perform oral sex on each other, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said at the time.

In both incidents, Swaby fled prior to police arrival, authorities said.

After an "extensive investigation," Swaby was connected to the May 2020 break-in and rape via DNA evidence and remains in Northampton County Prison, authorities said.

The year-long investigation was conducted with help from the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Easton Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office (Florida), West Conshohocken Police, and Lehigh University Police.

